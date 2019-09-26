Kuffner found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss to the Penguins.

The Red Wings featured the Princeton product in early April, when the team was rapidly eliminated from playoff contention. He struggled over a 10-game span, having been held pointless with a minus-4 rating. Still, it would be careless to write off the 23-year-old prospect based on the small sample, especially since he racked up 75 goals and 77 assists over 132 games of his collegiate career. Keep him in mind for future fantasy seasons.