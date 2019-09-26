Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: Gets on board against Pens
Kuffner found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss to the Penguins.
The Red Wings featured the Princeton product in early April, when the team was rapidly eliminated from playoff contention. He struggled over a 10-game span, having been held pointless with a minus-4 rating. Still, it would be careless to write off the 23-year-old prospect based on the small sample, especially since he racked up 75 goals and 77 assists over 132 games of his collegiate career. Keep him in mind for future fantasy seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.