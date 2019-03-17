Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: Held in check in NHL debut
Kuffner made his NHL debut Saturday, recording 7:08 of ice time with 1:53 on the man advantage in a 2-1 win over the Islanders.
Kuffner didn't make any box-score contributions in his first NHL game, but the newly signed prospect out of Princeton is worth keeping an eye on down the stretch, as he saw power-play time right away and should benefit from the tutelage of veteran linemates Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen.
