Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: Inks deal with Wings
Kuffner, a college prospect from Princeton, signed a contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Kuffner compiled 75 goals and 77 assists over 132 career games for Princeton. Not only was he an NCAA (ECAC) champion in 2017-18, but he also claimed second All-American and second All-Star team honors last year. Kuffner makes for an intriguing speculative pickup for fantasy owners, as the prospect should be ready to contribute right away.
