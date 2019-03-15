Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: NHL debut on hold
Kuffner will need to log a couple of practice before making his NHL debut sometime next week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Kuffner, a prospect from Princeton University, has officially joined the Red Wings upon signing a two-year, entry-level contract Tuesday. However, it appears that the Original Six club will let the winger settle in rather than press him into the lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...