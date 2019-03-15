Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: NHL debut on hold

Kuffner will need to log a couple of practice before making his NHL debut sometime next week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kuffner, a prospect from Princeton University, has officially joined the Red Wings upon signing a two-year, entry-level contract Tuesday. However, it appears that the Original Six club will let the winger settle in rather than press him into the lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders.

