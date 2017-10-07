Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Back in minors, hoping for brief stay
Sproul (knee) has rejoined AHL Grand Rapids, though he's hoping for an abbreviated stay in the minors, MLive.com reports. "My goal is to be back with the Wings as quickly as possible," said the young defenseman. "Obviously, this was a great start here and I look forward to keep pushing here to make it back up there."
The Ontario native contributed a goal in the Griffins' 5-2 home win over Manitoba on Friday, which obviously won't hurt his chances of getting an expedited return to the NHL. Detroit could use him, too, as Niklas Kronwall (groin) is perpetually injured.
