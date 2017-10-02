Sproul was waived by Detroit on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Sproul was still recovering from an ACL tear when training camp opened Sep. 14 and he wasn't able to play a preseason game until Sep. 24. This lack of preparation for the campaign certainly hampered Sproul's chances of cracking the Wings' roster, though he was facing an uphill battle all along. If the defender clears waivers he'll likely be sent to AHL Grand Rapids, where he'll be a top option for recall as the season progresses.