Red Wings' Ryan Sproul: Returning Monday
Sproul (knee) will make his preseason debut Monday against Pittsburgh, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The 2011 second-round pick has been out with an ACL tear in his left knee and there was uncertainty regarding whether or not he would be able to return in time for the beginning of the season. With Sproul's appearance in Monday's game, it seems to put these worries to rest and he will begin competing for an NHL job.
