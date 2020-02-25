Play

Gagner is currently dealing with visa issues and won't join the Red Wings until later this week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gagner was traded to Detroit in a package deal with the Oilers on Monday, but he'll have to get his work visa issues squared away before suiting up for his new club. Another update on the 30-year-old forward's status should surface once that occurs.

