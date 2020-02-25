Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Dealing with visa issues
Gagner is currently dealing with visa issues and won't join the Red Wings until later this week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Gagner was traded to Detroit in a package deal with the Oilers on Monday, but he'll have to get his work visa issues squared away before suiting up for his new club. Another update on the 30-year-old forward's status should surface once that occurs.
