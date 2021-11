Gagner recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Gagner set up Filip Zadina for the Red Wings' first goal of the contest. Despite the helper and Dylan Larkin's exit due to COVID-19 protocols, Gagner saw a season-low 9:17 of ice time Tuesday. The 32-year-old has amassed seven points, 28 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 18 contests despite being limited to third-line duties at best, though his ice time is trending in the wrong direction in November.