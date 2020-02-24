Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Journeys to Motor City
The Red Wings acquired Gagner, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick from the Oilers for Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner on Monday.
The 30-year-old Gagner will be an unrestricted free agent following this season, but this move makes it a one-for-one swap in terms of salary cap. The winger has accrued 12 points -- two on the power play -- through 36 games this season, and he'll likely draw into the middle-six as well as the power play for Detroit given its lack of firepower.
