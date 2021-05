Gagner tallied a power-play goal on five shots Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.

Gagner buried a rebound in front with time winding down on a man advantage, tying the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. The power-play tally didn't do anything to help Gagner's minus-3 rating on the night. Gagner has seven goals and eight assists in 42 contests this season.