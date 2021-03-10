Gagner collected an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Gagner set up Patrik Nemeth's goal at 6:58 of the second period. In his last six games, Gagner has four goals and two helpers. The veteran forward is up to eight points, 37 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 19 contests.
