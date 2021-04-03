Gagner (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lightning.
Gagner will miss a third straight game with this mystery injury. He's considered day-to-day at this time. Veteran winger Valtteri Filppula will enter the lineup in Gagner's place Saturday.
