Gagner (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Lightning.
Gagner is set to miss a fourth straight game. It's still unclear what he's dealing with, and there's no clear timetable for his return to the lineup. Prior to this injury, Gagner registered four goals and five assists across 28 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Not suiting up Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Notches 300th career assist•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Logs assist Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Lends helping hand in latest contest•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Tallies in blowout loss•