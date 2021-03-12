Gagner registered an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Gagner set up Troy Stecher's first-period tally, which was the former's 300th career assist. The 31-year-old Gagner has 468 points in 864 appearances. The Ontario native has picked up assists in three straight games, and he's up to nine points in 20 contests overall. Gagner could carry some fantasy value as a pure scoring option in deeper formats.