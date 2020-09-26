Gagner signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Red Wings on Saturday.

Gagner appeared in 42 games split between the Oilers and Red Wings in 2019-20, picking up six goals and seven helpers while posting a minus-10 rating over that span. The 31-year-old forward will be a bottom-six player for Detroit next season without much offensive upside, and he'll likely sit as a healthy scratch from time to time, so he won't be a viable fantasy option. He was dealing with an undisclosed at the end of last season, but he should be ready for next campaign's training camp.