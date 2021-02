Gagner registered an assist, a team-high five shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Gagner had the primary helper on Marc Staal's opening tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Gagner hasn't found much success in a middle-six role for the Red Wings this year, as the assist was his first point in seven outings. He's fallen short of the 30-point mark in each of the last two seasons, and it appears 2020-21 won't be much different for the Ontario native.