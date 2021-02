Gagner scored a hat trick in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Gagner twice put the Red Wings ahead with his first two tallies. He added some insurance with an empty net goal. Entering Thursday, Gagner had just two assists in 13 outings this season. The 31-year-old hasn't been a consistent scorer since 2017-18 as a member of the Canucks, so there's no need to rush to add him to fantasy rosters.