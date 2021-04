Gagner managed an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Gagner had a hand in a Dylan Larkin goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Gagner hasn't produced much offense in 2020-21 -- he has 11 points through 34 appearances. He's added 68 shots on net and a minus-2 rating while primarily logging bottom-six minutes.