Gagner (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Gagner's injury. The 31-year-old forward can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lightning.
