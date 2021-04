Gagner (undisclosed) participated in an optional skate Sunday, but the Red Wings are still deciding whether he'll play against the Hurricanes on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings appear to be taking all of the necessary precautions with Gagner. He missed five straight games prior to his return against the Predators on Thursday, yet the veteran pivot was once again absent for Saturday's clash with the 'Canes. As a result, Gagner is shaping up to be a game-time decision Monday.