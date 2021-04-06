Gagner (undisclosed) won't be available for Tuesday's game versus Nashville, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Although Gagner will miss a fifth straight game Tuesday, he could be ready to return for Thursday's rematch with the Predators. He's tallied nine points in 28 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Not suiting up Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Notches 300th career assist•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Logs assist Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Lends helping hand in latest contest•