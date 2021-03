Gagner scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Gagner has four goals in the last three games after sitting out a previous pair of contests as a healthy scratch. The 31-year-old is no stranger to big production, but it's been a few years since he was a reliable source of offense. Through 16 games this year, Gagner has four tallies, two helpers and 35 shots on net. He featured in a second-line role Sunday with Robby Fabbri (undisclosed) unavailable.