Gagner scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Gagner set up a Richard Panik goal in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third. This was just the second multi-point effort of the year for Gagner -- he also had a hat trick versus the Predators on Feb. 25. The 31-year-old is at 13 points, 69 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances this year. He's matched his point output from 42 contests in 2019-20.