Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Will see regular action in Detroit
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said Gagner, whom the team acquired from the Oilers on Monday, will be a mainstay in the lineup, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit still has an abundance of left-shot forwards, but trading speedster Andreas Athanasiou for Gagner -- who shoots from the right -- should lead to a more balanced attack. The journeyman produced five goals and seven assists over 36 games prior to the trade.
