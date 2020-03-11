Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Will sit Thursday
Gagner will miss Thursday's game versus the Capitals.
Gagner is reportedly a little banged up after taking a few hits along the boards and will require at least a night off to rest his issues. He could be a candidate to rejoin the action Saturday in Tampa Bay, but the Wings have little incentive to rush him back considering they are well out of playoff contention.
