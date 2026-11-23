Montembeault (lower body), Kirby Dach, Michael Hage, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick were traded to the Red Wings from the Canadiens on Sunday in exchange for Dylan Larkin, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.

Montembeault hasn't yet appeared in a regular-season game during the 2026-27 campaign, as he sustained a lower-body injury during practice in early October and has been on injured reserve since then. The Canadiens indicated in late October that the netminder had been upgraded to day-to-day, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his season debut. After making a career-high 62 regular-season appearances for Montreal during the 2024-25 campaign, the 30-year-old went 10-8-4 with a 3.43 GAA and .872 save percentage across 25 regular-season outings with the Canadiens last year. The Red Wings already have John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov in the crease, but Gibson hasn't been particularly sharp early in the year, so Montembeault will likely have an opportunity to compete for playing time once he's healthy.