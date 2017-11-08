Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Dealing with lower-body ailment
Wilson (lower body) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Flames.
Wilson's reportedly dealing with a "lower-body tweak," so if he's unavailable Thursday, it's probably safe to assume he'll be ready to return to action Saturday against Columbus. The 25-year-old winger has gone scoreless in 11 games this season.
