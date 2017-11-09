Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Game-time call
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Flames, though winger does believe he can play.
Even if Wilson does miss his first game as a Red Wing, it's not likely to shake things up in the fantasy realm. The Canadian winger has only averaged 7:55 of ice time without any points in his first eight games following a trade with Pittsburgh for Riley Sheahan.
More News
-
Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Dealing with lower-body ailment•
-
Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Set for debut with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Sent packing for Motown•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Scratched for Game 4•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Won't miss time•
-
Penguins' Scott Wilson: Punishes Sens with 10-hit outing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...