Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Flames, though winger does believe he can play.

Even if Wilson does miss his first game as a Red Wing, it's not likely to shake things up in the fantasy realm. The Canadian winger has only averaged 7:55 of ice time without any points in his first eight games following a trade with Pittsburgh for Riley Sheahan.

