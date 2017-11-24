Red Wings' Scott Wilson: In lineup Friday
Wilson (lower body) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
This was expected to be the case. That being said, Wilson has zero points this season and has averaged 7:33 per game since becoming a Red Wing, so the fantasy impact here is not great.
