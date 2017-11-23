Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Leaves Wednesday's game
Wilson (lower body) left Wednesday's game against Edmonton and did not return, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wilson blocked Yohann Auvitu's shot with his foot on the penalty kill in the second period and was forced to leave the ice. Acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Red Wings but hasn't scored a single point. His status will be updated soon.
