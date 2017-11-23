Wilson (lower body) participated in Thursday's practice, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This is encouraging news for the wing after he was forced out of Wednesday's loss to the Oilers with the lower body injury. Barring any setbacks prior to the drop of the puck, it looks like Wilson should be good to go for Friday's matchup with the Rangers.

