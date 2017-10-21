Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Sent packing for Motown
The Penguins traded Wilson and a 2018 third-round draft pick to the Red Wings for center Riley Sheahan and a 2018 fifth-round draft choice, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Wilson's price tag is set at $625,000 in this final year of his contract before he'll become a restricted free agent, while Sheahan -- who will also be an RFA next summer -- had been cutting $2.075 million from Detroit's salary cap. This trade gives the Wings cap room to be able to afford Andreas Athanasiou, whom they re-signed Friday to a one-year extension following a lengthy holdout. As for the Pens, they get a capable third-line scoring center to take shifts after Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. All in all, this seems like a good swap for both sides.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...