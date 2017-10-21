The Penguins traded Wilson and a 2018 third-round draft pick to the Red Wings for center Riley Sheahan and a 2018 fifth-round draft choice, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Wilson's price tag is set at $625,000 in this final year of his contract before he'll become a restricted free agent, while Sheahan -- who will also be an RFA next summer -- had been cutting $2.075 million from Detroit's salary cap. This trade gives the Wings cap room to be able to afford Andreas Athanasiou, whom they re-signed Friday to a one-year extension following a lengthy holdout. As for the Pens, they get a capable third-line scoring center to take shifts after Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. All in all, this seems like a good swap for both sides.