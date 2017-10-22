Wilson, who the Red Wings acquired from the Penguins on Saturday, will immediately draw into the lineup for Sunday's home contest versus the Canucks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

According to Khan, Wilson will be centered on the fourth line by Luke Glendening, who shifts to the middle with Riley Sheahan shipped off to Pittsburgh in the swap involving Wilson, who had been scratched in the last five games and rendered expendable by the two-time defending champion Penguins. Wilson won't have much fantasy utility on the bottom line, but he's regarded for his rigid work ethic and strong leadership skills.