Red Wings' Scott Wilson: Set for debut with Detroit
Wilson, who the Red Wings acquired from the Penguins on Saturday, will immediately draw into the lineup for Sunday's home contest versus the Canucks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
According to Khan, Wilson will be centered on the fourth line by Luke Glendening, who shifts to the middle with Riley Sheahan shipped off to Pittsburgh in the swap involving Wilson, who had been scratched in the last five games and rendered expendable by the two-time defending champion Penguins. Wilson won't have much fantasy utility on the bottom line, but he's regarded for his rigid work ethic and strong leadership skills.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...