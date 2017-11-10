Wilson (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames.

The 25-year-old winger was considered a game-time call for Thursday's contest, bue he's evidently feeling well enough to gut it out against Calgary. Wilson, who's gone scoreless in 11 games this campaign, will skate in a bottom-six role Thursday.

