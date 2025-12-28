Cossa posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 3-0 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Cossa also had an assist in the contest. He's allowed two or fewer goals in eight of the 10 games during his current winnings streak. For the season, the top prospect goalie is 15-1-0 with four shutouts, a 1.57 GAA and a .940 save percentage, which has been a large reason for the Griffins' historic level of success so far.