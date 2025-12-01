Cossa posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 1-0 win over Iowa on Sunday.

Cossa is up to two shutouts this season and five in his career. The 23-year-old netminder has dominated the AHL this year with an 8-1-0 record, a 1.56 GAA and a .942 save percentage in nine games. He's done everything he can at this point to earn a call-up, and continued strong play could help him push for regular NHL minutes as soon as 2026-27.