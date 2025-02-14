Cossa has gone 14-9-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 26 games with AHL Grand Rapids this season.

Cossa also made his NHL debut Dec. 10, 2024, allowing two goals on 14 shots. His AHL numbers are better in 2024-25 than they were last year -- he had a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 40 outings in 2023-24. With all of Alex Lyon, Ville Husso and Jack Campbell coming off the books this summer, Cossa may be given a chance to claim an NHL job in the fall, though the team is likely to sign at least one other veteran goalie to keep the organizational depth steady. Cossa is not far off from being an impact player in fantasy, especially if the Red Wings continue to improve overall.