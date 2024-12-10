Cossa stopped 12 of 14 shots in regulation and overtime, plus two of three shootout attempts, in Monday's 6-5 win over the Sabres.

Ville Husso got the start for Detroit but gave up three goals on seven shots in the first period before getting the hook. Cossa took over to begin the second with the Wings down 3-2, and while it was a tough spot in which to make his NHL debut, the 22-year-old held his own and shut the Sabres down completely in the third period and OT before getting rewarded with a shootout win. Given Husso's struggles as the No. 1 while Cam Talbot (lower body) and Alex Lyon (lower body) have been sidelined, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cossa make his first career NHL start Thursday in Philadelphia if Talbot isn't ready to return.