Cossa posted a 30-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-0 win over Manitoba on Friday.

Cossa earned his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his minor-league career. He's 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .943 save percentage over three games this season. Cossa has put up excellent numbers over the last two campaigns, but the Red Wings are taking their time with his development. Should something cause an absence for John Gibson or Cam Talbot, Cossa would likely get the call to Detroit.