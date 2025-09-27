Red Wings' Sebastian Cossa: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Cossa will defend the road net in Saturday's exhibition game against Buffalo, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Cossa stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 preseason win over Chicago. He posted a 21-15-5 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 41 regular-season appearances for AHL Grand Rapids in 2024-25. Cossa will probably return to the minors for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.