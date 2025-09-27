Cossa will defend the road net in Saturday's exhibition game against Buffalo, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Cossa stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 preseason win over Chicago. He posted a 21-15-5 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 41 regular-season appearances for AHL Grand Rapids in 2024-25. Cossa will probably return to the minors for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.