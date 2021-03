Barton penned a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday. The deal will begin with the 2021-22 campaign.

The Red Wings selected Barton in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old blueliner recently completed his junior season at UMass-Lowell, picking up 11 points in 20 games. He'll likely join AHL Grand Rapids for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.