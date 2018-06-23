Red Wings' Seth Barton: UMass-Lowell commit joins Detroit in Round 3

Barton was drafted 81st overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is an odd selection by Detroit. Barton, the #94 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, has an impressive frame (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) and has displayed a decent scoring touch (33 points in 49 games) in the BCHL, but few had him ranked as a mid-third-round prospect. Barton is a 2019-20 commit to UMass-Lowell, so it's going to be quite a while before we can get a grasp on his potential long-term ceiling.