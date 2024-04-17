Buium signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Buium had seven goals and 36 points in 43 NCAA games with the University of Denver this season. Detroit selected him with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He'll join AHL Grand Rapids for what's left of the 2023-24 campaign on an amateur tryout agreement. It wouldn't be surprising if he also starts 2024-25 in the minors, though he should at least get a long look during Detroit's training camp.