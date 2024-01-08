Gostisbehere notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Gostisbehere helped out on Dylan Larkin's first-period marker. Over the last six games, Gostisbehere has three assists, all coming on the power play. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 28 points (16 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 39 contests, playing mainly as a specialist with the man advantage while seeing third-pairing minutes at even strength.