Gostisbehere (upper body) is good to play in Thursday's game against Chicago, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Gostisbehere was removed from Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers by concussion spotters, which is why his availability Thursday was initially in question. He has five goals and 18 points in 20 outings this year. Gostisbehere is projected to be paired with Olli Maatta at even strength and serve on the top power-play unit against the Blackhawks.