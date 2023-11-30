Gostisbehere (upper body) is good to play in Thursday's game against Chicago, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Gostisbehere was removed from Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers by concussion spotters, which is why his availability Thursday was initially in question. He has five goals and 18 points in 20 outings this year. Gostisbehere is projected to be paired with Olli Maatta at even strength and serve on the top power-play unit against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Under evaluation•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Erupts for four points Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dials up two power-play assists•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Three points in loss to Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Adds three more points•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two-point effort Saturday•