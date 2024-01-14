Gostisbehere delivered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Gostisbehere set the stage for a Dylan Larkin goal, which would be the first of four tallies for the Wings in the second period. Amazingly, a whopping 58 percent of Ghost's points this season have taken place on the man advantage, and now he's up to seven goals and 22 assists overall. A rough defensive stretch spilling into the new year is heavily factored into his minus-16 rating, but most fantasy managers won't pay much regard to that statistic.