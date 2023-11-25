Gostisbehere supplied a pair of power-play assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Gostisbehere continues to show why he's on the No. 1 power-play unit, slotting in ahead of 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider. The former has cashed in on four goals and 10 assists through 18 games, with Ghost's total including eight man-advantage points. Don't lose sight of him as the Wings fight for higher ground within the Atlantic Division standings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Three points in loss to Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Adds three more points•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Fast start with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Scores first with Red Wings•
-
Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tacks on another assist•