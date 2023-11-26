Gostisbehere scored an empty-net goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The veteran blueliner produced his second straight multi-point performance and his third in the last five games as he had a hand in every Detroit tally on the afternoon. Gostisbehere had failed to get on the scoresheet in seven straight contests prior to this surge of offense, but despite his streakiness he has an impressive five goals and 18 points through 19 games to begin his first season with the Red Wings.