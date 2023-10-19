Gostisbehere notched a secondary assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Gostisbehere is four games deep into his tenure with the Red Wings, stringing together a point in each contest. There's never been much concern that Ghost will suddenly do a disappearing act offensively, as he remains a quality puck mover with a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, but he's on the third pair and may be getting overlooked in DFS contests as a result. Keep close tabs on him since he's off to such a fast start with his new club.